Ruth M. Davis
PEKIN - Ruth Marie Davis, 79, of Pekin passed away at 9:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 16, 1939, in Maryville, Mo., to Lester and Florence (Miller) Kirk, she married Clifford V. Davis on Aug. 20, 1960, in East Peoria. He died on June 28, 1997, in Pekin.
She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana Davis of Pekin; three sons, Jeffrey (Shelly) Davis of Chillicothe, Vincent (Stephanie) Davis of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Clifford (Denise) Davis of Pekin; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Francis Howard of Avoca, Iowa.
Ruth worked as an insurance agent for the Hawk Agency in Peoria for 24 years, retiring as a vice-president in 2007. She had previously worked for The Travelers Insurance Company for 13 years.
Ruth was a strong and kindhearted women, who loved her family and loved the Lord. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts and playing golf. Ruth was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Her memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Cremation will be accorded and private inurnment will be Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019