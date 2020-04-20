|
Ruth M. Ekhoff
PEORIA - Ruth M. Ekhoff, 89, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence.
A drive-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home, 428 West McClure Avenue, Peoria. Please enter the funeral home from the back entrance on the Flora Avenue side. A private interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Ruth was born on May 15, 1930, a daughter of Erwin and Alyda (Ackerman) Meylink. She married Ray Ekhoff on August 24, 1950, in Cedar Grove, WI. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, John (Nohora) Ekhoff of Peoria and Susan (John) Price of Brimfield; sisters, Carol Vaughan of Vancouver, WA, Judy Heuver of Cedar Grove, WI, and Janice Jennings of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Lauren Coyle, Jessica (Dane Canada) Ekhoff and Erin Pudik; great-grandchildren, Reese and Connor Coyle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Stewart.
Ruth had a passion and gift for teaching. She was a teacher in a one room school house in Wisconsin. When she moved to the area, she was a substitute teacher in the Brimfield School District. She also taught bible study for over 30 years. She and her husband were members at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. After their retirement, they enjoyed many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they were members at First Baptist Church. She was a gifted painter, especially ceramics. Over the years, she gave away many nativity sets. She loved making home cooked meals for her family every Sunday. Most importantly, Ruth valued her faith, friends and family. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for their compassion and care, especially her wonderful nurse, Christine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Grace Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Ruth's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.HurdFamilyFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020