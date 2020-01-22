Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Fulk


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Fulk Obituary
Ruth M. Fulk
PEORIA - Ruth Marie Fulk, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Peoria.
Ruth was born on November 24, 1927, in Metamora, IL, a daughter of Allieu and Emma (Schmidt) Priest. She married Robert G. Fulk on January 10, 1959, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1998.
She is survived by their three children, Carol Wood of Bolingbrook, IL, Mark (Minh) Fulk of Peoria and Karen (William) Hayes of Peoria; four grandchildren, Sean, Kimberly, Gavin and Macy; and one great-granddaughter, Kaley.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen.
Ruth attended Holy Family Catholic Church many years ago. She worked at Laidlaw Wire Company, where she met Robert, her future husband. Many years later, she helped Karen deliver the Peoria Journal Star, lasting 25 years. Ruth was a life-long avid Cardinal fan.
Mom was very outgoing and never met a stranger.
A private family service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, with a graveside service following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorials may be made to the .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -