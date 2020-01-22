|
Ruth M. Fulk
PEORIA - Ruth Marie Fulk, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Peoria.
Ruth was born on November 24, 1927, in Metamora, IL, a daughter of Allieu and Emma (Schmidt) Priest. She married Robert G. Fulk on January 10, 1959, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1998.
She is survived by their three children, Carol Wood of Bolingbrook, IL, Mark (Minh) Fulk of Peoria and Karen (William) Hayes of Peoria; four grandchildren, Sean, Kimberly, Gavin and Macy; and one great-granddaughter, Kaley.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen.
Ruth attended Holy Family Catholic Church many years ago. She worked at Laidlaw Wire Company, where she met Robert, her future husband. Many years later, she helped Karen deliver the Peoria Journal Star, lasting 25 years. Ruth was a life-long avid Cardinal fan.
Mom was very outgoing and never met a stranger.
A private family service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, with a graveside service following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorials may be made to the .
