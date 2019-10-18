|
|
Ruth Marie Vermillion
PEKIN - Ruth Marie Vermillion, 86, of Pekin, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home.
Born May 24, 1933 in Casner to Mont and Goldie B. (Grubb) Million, she married Earl Vermillion on April 2, 1967 in East Peoria.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years; one daughter, Lisa (Phil) Harris-Vermillion Black of Tremont; one grandson, Jacob Theodore (Taylor) Black of the U.S. Navy; one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Rylee Black and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jeanne; three brothers, Bill, Smokey and Johnny Million and her first husband, Robert "Stub" Harris.
Marie was a skilled stenographer working for a number of attorneys, judges and various times at Caterpillar, Inc. Her best quality was a wife, mother and homemaker.
She was an extremely skilled dancer and was active with the Pekin, Peoria and Caterpillar Players.
Marie was a 1951 graduate of Pekin Community High School and had a continuing care for her classmates.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brad Martin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019