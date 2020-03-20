|
Ruth Maughan
PEKIN - Ruth Maughan, 84, of Aurora, IL formerly of Pekin, IL passed away at 7:10 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL.
Ruth was born on March 15, 1936 in Dodgeville, WI to Warren and Alice (Nelson) Lewis. She married Paul Maughan on November 27, 1954.
Preceding in death are her parents, one brother, Kenny Lewis and one sister, Donna Berryman.
Surviving are: her husband, Paul of Aurora, IL; six children, Dennis (Twila) Maughan of Oswego, IL, Becky (Terry) Jones of Pekin, Ralph Maughan of Pekin, Gary (Jennifer) Maughan of Geneva, IL, Tim (Susanne) Maughan of Gilbert, AZ and Marcia (Paul) Hancy of Big Flats, NY; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Ruth was a secretary / claims representative with State Farm Insurance retiring in 2004. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church in Elgin, IL. She loved gardening reading and cooking.
Cremation will be accorded with inurnment at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Church in Elgin, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020