Ruth McCasky
1931 - 2020
TOLUCA - Ruth L. McCasky, 88, a lifelong resident of Toluca, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie, Illinois.
Ruth was born on November 16, 1931, in Pattonsburg, IL, a daughter of John and Maurine (Felt) Miller. She married Harold "Sabu" McCasky on September 17, 1950, in Toluca. Illinois, and he passed away in 1993.
Ruth was a loyal, original employee of Bernardi's Frozen Food in Toluca, Illinois, where she oversaw the production and packaging of Mona's Ravioli and other Italian food products for shipping throughout the Midwestern United States.
She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Along with her faith, Ruth enjoyed bowling, fishing and golfing. Ruth truly enjoyed vacationing while traveling the countryside and spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters and two brothers.
Private family graveside services will be conducted, Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca, Illinois, with the Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. The family will plan a memorial service and celebration of Ruth's life in the future. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her son, Steven McCasky of Toluca, IL; daughter, Susan Decker of Belvidere, IL; daughter, Lois (Kim) Harber of Carlinville, IL; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca, IL.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
