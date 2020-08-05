Ruth Morris
TREMONT - Ruth C. Morris, 91, of Tremont, passed away at 7:01 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 9, 1929 in Pekin to Clyde and Carrie Baker Bledsoe. She married Ernest Morris on July 4, 1946 in Palmyra, MO, and he passed away April 9, 1982.
Surviving are one son, William (Pam) Morris of Tremont; three grandchildren, Billy, Jessica, and Chris Morris, all of Tremont; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Norma, Carol, and Fern; and one brother, Dale.
Ruth worked for Tremont School District for 20 years retiring in 1992.
She was of the Baptist faith.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue Squad, Alzheimer's Association
