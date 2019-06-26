|
|
Ruth Nicholson
MORTON - Ruth Nicholson, 80, of Morton passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Ruth was born on April 16, 1939, in Sedgeletch, Fence Houses (United Kingdom). She married Ernest Nicholson on February 15, 1964.
Surviving are her husband, Ernie of Morton; her daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Hassett of Morton; her son, Simon (Angela Harmon) Nicholson of Morton; and one grandson, Austin Hassett of Morton
Ruth worked at Witzig's in Morton for many years.
She was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Morton, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and the Woman's Guild.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Morton, with Fr. Matthew Dallman officiating. Inurnment of ashes will be in church columbarium.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or All Saints' Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019