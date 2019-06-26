Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Nicholson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Nicholson Obituary
Ruth Nicholson
MORTON - Ruth Nicholson, 80, of Morton passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Ruth was born on April 16, 1939, in Sedgeletch, Fence Houses (United Kingdom). She married Ernest Nicholson on February 15, 1964.
Surviving are her husband, Ernie of Morton; her daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Hassett of Morton; her son, Simon (Angela Harmon) Nicholson of Morton; and one grandson, Austin Hassett of Morton
Ruth worked at Witzig's in Morton for many years.
She was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Morton, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and the Woman's Guild.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Morton, with Fr. Matthew Dallman officiating. Inurnment of ashes will be in church columbarium.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or All Saints' Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now