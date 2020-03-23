|
|
Ruth Rosalie Harding
HANNA CITY - Ruth Rosalie Harding, 95, of Hanna City passed away, surrounded by her family, at Courtyard Estates in Farmington, at 1:26 am on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Ruth was born on Sept. 21, 1924, in Hanna City, Illinois, to Arthur E. and Eleanor Anne (Stewart) Parr. She graduated from Manual High School and attended Dickinson's Business School in Peoria.
Ruth married Dean B. Harding on March 28, 1952. They were married for 41 years. They resided at the family farm outside Hanna City, where, in addition to caring for the household needs, she assisted him with their farm operation for 30 years.
Surviving are two children, Karen (Mark) Hetrick of Greenwood, IN, and Daryl (Joan) Harding of Hanna City; three grandchildren, Kyle Hetrick, Jill Harding and Ben (Abby) Harding; and three great-grandchildren, Dinah, Clara and Abram Harding.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Merle Parr; two sisters, Myrna Shaw and Lois Wright; and one grandchild, Craig Hetrick.
Ruth was a long-time member of Hanna City Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in Dorcas Class, Women's Prayer Group and Missionary Society. If the doors were open, she was there. For 29 years, she served as Secretary/Treasurer of Texas Union Cemetery Association. It brought Ruth joy to share scotcheroos, party mix and baked goods with those she loved.
A private family graveside service will be held at Texas Union Cemetery, facilitated by the Wilton Mortuary of Peoria, IL. The Rev. David Keithley will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Union Cemetery (c/o Joan Harding), 2022 N. Eden Road, Hanna City, 61536; or her church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020