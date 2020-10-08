1/1
Ruth Smith
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Smith
MORTON – Ruth K. Smith, 99, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 24, 1921, in Morton, Ill., to the late Oscar and Clara (Bartelmay) Mathis. She married James S. Smith in 1945. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, James Scott Smith; and her sister, Lila Kaufmann.
Ruth is survived by her son, Timothy (Becky) Smith of Morton; three grandchildren, Sarah Smith of East Peoria, Laura (Geoffrey) Benn of Sacramento, Calif., and Timothy (Haley) Smith of Seattle, Wash.; and one great-grandson, Beckett Smith.
After graduating from the University of Illinois, Ruth taught kindergarten at Groveland and Morton schools from 1966 to 1987, and then later worked as a teacher at King's Kids Christian Learning Center, retiring in 2003.
Ruth was outgoing and outspoken and never met a stranger. She had many hobbies, including reading, knitting, quilting and baking her annual assortment of holiday cookies.
Ruth was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and an active member of Advent Lutheran Church in Morton, where she enjoyed the women's Bible study and quilting group.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association or the Morton CUSD 709 Foundation Fund, https://mortoncommunityfoundation.org/morton-cusd-709-foundation
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved