Ruth V. Ista
PEORIA - Ruth V. Ista, 93, of Peoria, passed away at her home on August 26, 2020 in Peoria.
She was born February 22, 1927 in Peoria to Henry and Johanna (Samp) Siebels. She married Aaron J. Ista on December 6, 1947 in Peoria. He preceded her in death in 2003. Her parents and six siblings also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three children, Steve (Linda) Ista of Brimfield, Sandy (John) Rahn of Peoria, and Susan (Scott) Bradley of Dillon, CO. Also surviving are five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Donna Gogele of Peoria and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ruth was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria and worked as an Administrative Assistant for Travelers Insurance for many years. She enjoyed researching the Siebels' family genealogy, stamp collecting, and many vacations with friends and family. She was devoted to her high school friends throughout life as a member of the social club, the Woo-Woo's.
A service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Care Ministry. Online condolences can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com
