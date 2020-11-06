Ruth Warburton Tate
WASHINGTON - Ruth Irene Warburton Tate, 92, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 10:08 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on July 30, 1928 in El Paso, IL, to Lloyd and Mabel (Krug) Taylor. She married Theodore Warburton in 1950 and he passed away in 1966. She then married Dennis Tate in 1988 and he passed away in 1999.
Surviving are her three children, Margaret Cook of Peoria, David (Ana) Warburton of Hardeeville, SC, and Mary Ann (Greg) Heinsman of Cape Girardeau, MO; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Wallace, Andy (Emily) Cook, Christina Warburton, Brent Warburton, Allison (Brooks) Bradshaw, and Tim Heinsman; and seven great-grandchildren, Ben and Rachel Wallace, Jacob, Lucy, and Anna Cook, and Robert and Audrey Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Warburton, and brother John Taylor.
Ruth graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington in 1950. A homemaker for many years, she later worked in the dietary department at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Ruth was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial of her remains will be in Minonk Township Cemetery, Minonk, IL, next to her first husband, Theodore. Memorials may be given to Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.