Ruth Watson
PEORIA - Ruth Estelle Watson, 58, of Alvin passed away at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Ruth was born on November 12, 1960, in Peoria, the daughter of Willard and Nancy (Haun) Adkins. She married Rick Watson on March 5, 2015, in Sarasota, Florida. He survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Shannon Sommer of Mossville, Illinois; one son, Strider (Laura) Sommer of Creve Coeur, Illinois; step-daughter, Michelle (Kerry) Pagel of Atwood, Illinois; step-son, Dusty Watson of Henning, Illinois; four grandchildren, Ian, Amelia, Tavin and Estella; four step-grandchildren, Ayden, Jeridyn, Ahna and Courtney; sister, LeeAnn Conrad of Lacon, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and her extended family, Stephanie Blount, Lacey Williams, David Vonk and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ruth graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School, in 1978. She volunteered for several years with the Peoria area ESDA dive team, where she served as a certified diver on the underwater rescue team. Ruth enjoyed playing cards, computer games, gardening, animals, riding her Harley, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruth loved a good piece of cheese and eating chocolate.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Following the services cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019