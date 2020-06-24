Rw "Robert" Randle
RW "Robert" Randle
PEORIA - Pastor RW Randle, 80, Founder and Pastor of Higher Dimensions Praise & Worship Church and CEO of Peoria Palace Skating Rink of Peoria, IL, transitioned to his heavenly home at 6:51 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Dororthy Randle; children, Lisa Randle, Lemarr (Zipporah) Randle and Deandre Randle; 7 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Nathaniel Randle Jr., Charles (Mary Ann) Randle and L.A. (Linda Faye) Randle; two sisters, Nancy Moredock and Leola Jefferson; and one sister-in-law, Joan Randle.
A private funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Higher Dimensions Praise and Worship Church, with a two-hour visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The Rev. Marcus Randle Howard will bring words of comfort. Pastor RW Randle will be buried at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. The funeral service will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's website or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150, promptly at time of the service.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Higher Dimensions Praise and Worship Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Higher Dimensions Praise and Worship Church
