Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Eastside Bible Church
Morton, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Eastside Bible Church
Morton, IL
S. Daniel Burge


1940 - 2020
S. Daniel Burge Obituary
S. Daniel Burge
MORTON - Salathiel D. "Danny" Burge, 79, of Morton passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on July 7, 1940, in Lafayette, Ind., to Salathiel and Helen (Anderson) Burge. He married Judy Streit on November 6, 1966, in Deer Creek, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Burge of Morton; sons, Jeff (Debbie) Burge of Irmo, S.C., and Ryan (Beth) Burge of Dunlap; grandchildren, Kyra, Tristan, Sydney and Lexi; great-granddaughter, Natalie; brother, Terry Burge; sister, Jane Baron; sister-in-law, Kathy Streit; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Burge.
S. Daniel was a United States Navy veteran. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc., and after retirement, he worked at Morton Auto Auction and also taught guitar lessons.
He was a member at Village Courts and the Morton Public Library.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Unites States Navy. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church, prior to the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Bible Church or the .
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the video tribute or to leave and online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
