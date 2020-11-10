1/1
Sallie A. Beebe
1930 - 2020
BARTONVILLE - Sallie A. Beebe, 89, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 11, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois. She was the daughter of Neva Holtke Brenner. Sallie was the loving wife of Frank E. Beebe. They were married on July 8, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2018, in Bartonville, Illinois.
She is survived by two daughters, Beckie (Bill) Stepzinski of Charleston, South Carolina, and Jill (Dan) Gard of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Fauber and Elizabeth Gard; and two great-grandchildren.
Sallie worked at Caterpillar Tractor as a switchboard operator before becoming a mother. Later in her career, she worked for Illinois Bell as a relieving telephone operator, working at various companies around the Peoria area.
Sallie also volunteered as the church secretary at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville. She also volunteered at the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and as a tour guide for Peoria's Historical Society. She was a founding member and past president of Femmes Unir in Bartonville.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Novemeber 12, 2020, at the Prospect Cemetery, near Dunlap, Illinois. The Rev. Eric Dupree will officiate. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bartonville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Cemetery
