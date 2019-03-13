Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Dunkelberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Dunkelberger


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally A. Dunkelberger Obituary
Sally A. Dunkelberger
DUNLAP - Sally A. Dunkelberger, 80, of Dunlap passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Peoria.
She was born on September 29, 1938, in Belvidere, IL, to Adolph and Elsie (Phelps) Bremer. She married Larry Dunkelberger on August 14, 1960, in Marengo, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Larry of Dunlap; their two daughters, Stacey (Christopher H. Prazak Sr.) Dunkelberger of Naperville, IL, and Terry (Michael) Plum of Peoria; five grandchildren, Bradley and Melissa Plum, Christopher H. (Leslie) Prazak Jr., Craig (Jamie) Prazak and Caitlyn (Will) Sloat; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Bremer.
Sally received her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and painting. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following the service and private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now