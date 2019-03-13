|
Sally A. Dunkelberger
DUNLAP - Sally A. Dunkelberger, 80, of Dunlap passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Peoria.
She was born on September 29, 1938, in Belvidere, IL, to Adolph and Elsie (Phelps) Bremer. She married Larry Dunkelberger on August 14, 1960, in Marengo, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Larry of Dunlap; their two daughters, Stacey (Christopher H. Prazak Sr.) Dunkelberger of Naperville, IL, and Terry (Michael) Plum of Peoria; five grandchildren, Bradley and Melissa Plum, Christopher H. (Leslie) Prazak Jr., Craig (Jamie) Prazak and Caitlyn (Will) Sloat; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Bremer.
Sally received her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and painting. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following the service and private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019