Sally Des Jardins
PEORIA - Sally Des Jardins, age 55, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, after a long and well-fought battle with breast cancer. Although gone too soon, she was surrounded by her entire family when she finally passed.
She was born to Grace Ison (Balke) and James Gerodimos on August 9, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated from Coronado High School in 1982, where she ran track & field. In 1984, she began working at Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, where she met her husband-to-be, Paul Des Jardins of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The two moved to Peoria, Illinois, in 1988, and were married in 1989. Sally worked various jobs in the Peoria area. She worked for Air-Vent and cleaned houses, but her true passion was looking after children in the community. However, Sally was first and foremost a mother. Her four children, Matthew Des Jardins (Emily), Danielle Garber (Jason), Nathan Des Jardins and Natalie Des Jardins, were her whole world. The DJ's were an avid sports family, and you could count on seeing Sally in the stands at every single game for all four of her children. She was a mother to more than just her children though. She always said, "the door is always open," and her house became a home to anyone that walked through the door. She loved to visit her home state of Arizona and lay in the sun all day. She was always there to listen to you and she thought of everyone else before she thought of herself.
Along with her children and mother, she is survived by her siblings, Kim Gerodimos, John Gerodimos (Leah) and Jill Rosenberry (Rich); along with her first grandchild, Addilyn Des Jardins of Matthew and Emily; and her husband Paul's loving family. During her fight, the family lovingly coined the term, "DJ Strong," a phrase that emulated all that Sally was – strong, not just in life, but in her unwavering faith in God. She was a fighter until the very end and was so deeply loved by all who knew her. She may be gone from this world, but she will stay with her family and friends forever. She was preceded in death by her father, James Gerodimos.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria. A funeral mass will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any funds that would've been spent, are used to help a family in need, especially during the holiday season.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019