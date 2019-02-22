|
Sally Wendlend
METAMORA - Sally Jo (Siegmund) Wendland, 75, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Metamora, IL passed away on February 17th, 2019. Private services for family will be held at a later date.
Sally was born on December 20, 1943 in Joliet, IL. She was married to Joseph E. Wendland on June 29, 1968. Sally graduated in1965 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Urbana, IL. She worked as a registered nurse (RN) at several hospitals in central Illinois and retired from Snyder Village in Metamora, IL. Sally enjoyed reading, bowling, traveling and collecting teddy bears. She loved watching the birds, squirrels and chipmunks in her backyard. Sally was also an avid fan of Frank Sinatra, M*A*S*H, shrimp and coffee.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Wendland, dad John (Joe) Siegmund, mom Viola (Gretza) Siegmund, sister Jeanne King and infant daughter Jennifer Jo.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Wendland of Olathe, KS, sister Linda Pabst of East Peoria, IL and sister-in-law Jill Kearfott (Randy) of Bloomington, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019