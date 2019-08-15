|
Sam Causey Jr.
PEORIA — Sam Causey Jr., 49, of Peoria passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 4:08 a.m. He was born on August 24, 1969 in Peoria, IL. to Sam and Mary (Johnson) Causey Sr. They preceded him in death.
Sam enjoyed doing yard work, training dogs, and was a collector. He was all about family especially his grandkids. Sam was employed at Dairy Queen for 7 1/2 years where he was a cook.
Sam leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons: Sergio Smith and Sean Lee, three daughters: Jantell Edwards, Keytreona Lee and Star'Tieona Lee, one goddaughter: Tatiana Jackson, all of Peoria; two brothers, Sylvester Causey and Albert (Marlene) Causey, both of Peoria; seven sisters, Bessie (Marvin) Cavin, Franzela (Clifford) Hollaway, Hattie "Bea" Cagle, Rosie Mae (Roosevelt) Alexander, Diane (James) Foster, Angela (Christopher) Thompson and Dionne (James) Causey; two close friends like brothers to Sam, Gene Jackson and Anthony Gibson; along with a host of other family and friends.
In addition to his parents Sam was also preceded in death by one son, Kamron Causey; and two brothers, Corbert "Snookey" Jackson and Lonnie Causey.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior at 11:00 a.m. T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Elder James Foster will officiate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019