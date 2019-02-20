|
|
Sampson "Sam" Hacker
WASHINGTON - Sampson "Sam" Bear Hacker, 33, of Washington passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on February 21, 1985, in Jacksonville, FL, to Nicholas and Teri (Johnson) Hacker.
He is survived by his parents, Nicholas Hacker and Teri Johnson; fiance, Melinda "Mindy" Alexander of Washington; two siblings, Susan (Larry) Gray of East Peoria and Stephen Johnson of Roanoke; step-brother, Joseph (Mandy) Graham of Springfield; a son, Sampson Bear Hacker II; a step-son, Michael Alexander; paternal grandmother, Carol Hacker of Roanoke; and three nieces, Cheyenne, Kaleigh "Kay" and Chrysta Gray.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather; a cousin, Tim Johnson; and his aunt, Donna Johnson..
Sam served in the U.S. Army and worked as a Chef at Ken's restaurant in Washington. He was super proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed watching Bears football and Cardinals baseball. Sam loved spending time with family, friends, his beloved dog, Django, and gaming on his PlayStation.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fondulac Park Administration Building, 201 Veterans Drive, East Peoria, rooms D and E.
Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. or the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019