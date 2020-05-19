|
|
Samuel C. Jones
ELMWOOD - Samuel C. Jones, 81, of Katy, Texas, and Dent, Minnesota, passed on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Katy, Texas, from heart complications (non COVID-19 related). He was born on June 29, 1938 in Elmwood, Illinois.
Sam is survived by his loving spouse, Marti (Martha Graack Conrad) Jones; children, Laura Jones, Curtis (Kate Hintz) Jones and Craig (Molly Candy) Jones; step-children, Kris (Scott) Petersen, Jackie (George) Sacks and Craig (Jan Gloden) Conrad; granddaughters, Katie Jones, Olivia Jones, Morgan Jones, Lilly Sacks and Macie Sacks; sister, Marilyn Williamson; brother, Dwight Jones; and nephews, nieces, step-relatives and his Gordon Setter, Willie Nelson Jones.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Muriel Jones; sister, Dorothy Taylor; and brother, Bob Jones.
A VP of Academic Affairs and teacher of Psychology at Illinois Central College, Sam enjoyed early retirement from ICC in 1993 and moved to Minnesota to create a Minnesota fishing and ice fishing adventure setting at Star Lake for family and friends. In 2004, he expanded to Texas to create an entertaining ranch in Carmine, Texas, as well as a welcoming home in Cinco Ranch, Katy, Texas for all his family and friends to enjoy.
Compassionate and supportive Schmidt Funeral Home of Katy, Texas, has handled current arrangements. Future arrangements are pending in Illinois, Minnesota and Texas.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020