|
|
Samuel "Sam" Everhart Jr.
PEKIN - Samuel C. Everhart Jr., 81, of Pekin passed away at 2:53 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born April 17, 1938, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Samuel C. and Mildred D. (Masters) Everhart Sr., he married Kathleen A. Fleming on October 20, 1958, in Libson, Ohio. She died on March 10, 2012 in Pekin.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Samuel C. Everhart III; one granddaughter, Lisa Jean McGlothlin; three brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are his children, Winifred (Jerry) Peek of Delphi, Indiana, Patricia Love and Francis (Ardella) Everhart, both of Pekin, Harry Everhart of Creve Coeur, Catherine Everhart of Manito and Samantha (John) Sherwood of Wellsville, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Gloria) Everhart of Pekin; and step-siblings, Debbie, Mary, Pam and David.
Sam was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1956 to 1959.
He had last worked as a janitor for Georgetown Middle School District 102 in Marquette Heights, retiring in 2014. Sam had also worked as a crane operator for Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania, for 14 years, Caterpillar, Inc. in Mapleton and Page Bus Company in Peoria.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Sam loved restoring old bicycles and working on electronics. He was an avid collector of Coca-Cola merchandise and John Wayne memorabilia. He was a HAM Radio operator, where he was part of the Pekin Beaver Patrol with the CB handle "Run About."
Sam had attended Emmanuel Community Church in Pekin.
His funeral will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor David Atterberry will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Military rites will be provided by the United States Marine Corps and Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL-91, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020