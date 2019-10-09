Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Samuel Graf
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mascoutah, IL
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Mascoutah, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Mascoutah, IL
Samuel Graf


1957 - 2019
Samuel Graf Obituary
Samuel Graf
PEORIA - Samuel Clarence Graf, 62, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 3, 1957, in Peoria, IL, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Samuel was a retired history teacher from Mascoutah High School and coached tennis, cross country, basketball, football, baseball and wrestling for Mascoutah High School. He was the sportswriter for the Mascoutah Herald and was a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Mascoutah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Ruby E. (Klee) Graf; and one brother, Frederick Graf.
He is survived by his wife, Lori E. (Clark) Graf, whom he married in West Frankfort, IL, on May 20, 1983; seven children, Grete Graf (Ken Moffett) of Hamden, CT, Samuel G. (Faith) Graf of Gardner, KS, Michael Graf of Bend, OR, Julianna Graf of St. Louis, MO, Thomas Graf of Marysville, CA, and Andrew and Jacob Graf of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Zadok, Sophia, Benjamin and Joshua Graf; three siblings, Suellen Appleby, Timothy Graf and Cynthia (Dennis) McCann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 2019, at First Baptist Church of Mascoutah, with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
