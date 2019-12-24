|
|
Samuel H. "Sammy" Wilson
PEORIA - Samuel H. Wilson of Peoria passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Batesville, Arkansas.
He was born on December 30, 1932, to Samuel Sr. and Alta Johnson Wilson in Lewiston, Illinois.
Sammy is survived by his wife, Alphreida "Freida" Wilson of Horseshoe Bend, AR; son, Kerry Wilson of Sedalia, MO; three step-sons, John (Claudia) Carlton of Tacoma, WA, Michael (Mary) Bailey of Pangburn, AR, and Darrell (Carla) Bailey of Jonesboro, AR; and two grandchildren, Christina and K.K. Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sammy graduated from Washington Grade School, Peoria High School and Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. He received his degree in education. After graduation, he taught school in Sparland, Illinois, and St. Charles, Illinois High School. After retirement from teaching, he moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 1996, where he met and married Freida Bailey. They spent over 20 years together, enjoying golfing and collecting military insignias. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #46 in Peoria, Illinois, for 50 years.
Sammy was a multi-talented person. He had artistic talent, was a photographer and was a drummer in his Peoria High School Band. He was also the captain of his high school cross-country team. The most dominant thread throughout his life was baseball. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan his entire life. He treasured a foul ball he caught off the bat of Enos Slaughter during a 1947 trip to Sportsman's Park with his parents. From the moment he got his first left-handed baseball glove, his dad began training him for many years of baseball successes. Sports fans in Peoria, Illinois, still remember "The Little Lefthander" as an outstanding pitcher and outfielder at Peoria Central High School, Bradley University and Peoria's Sunday Morning League. He was also the top hitter in a Nebraska Summer College Baseball League. One of his many baseball highlights at Bradley was the 1957 game against University of Cincinnati when he got his first start in center field. The post-game headline in the Peoria Journal newspaper read "Wilson Slams 4 Hits in Bradley Win."
Sammy's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Bob Sulaski will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners or the Latona Boys and Girls Club.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019