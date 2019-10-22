Home

PEORIA - Samuel Johnson, 62, of Peoria, affectionately known as "Billy" by his family and friends, departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 401 Elm Street, Peoria. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
