Samuel Merrill
PEORIA -- It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Samuel Anthony Merrill "Sam," age 25, our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Sam was born on October 19, 1994, in Peoria, the son of Scott and Suzi Bohardt Merrill. Sam will be missed every day by his parents; his brothers Charlie, Frank, and Jesse Merrill; his sisters Alexandra "Alex" Merrill and his twin sister Saylor Merrill.
Sam served as an altar boy in grade school and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish.
Sam excelled in golf and baseball at Stark County High School, where he graduated in 2013. Sam was a kind person with a big smile and an even bigger heart!
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service also at the church. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is handling the arrangements, and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.