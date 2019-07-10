|
Samuel Rice
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Samuel Joseph Rice, 29, of Champaign, IL, son of a former Peoria Heights resident, passed away at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at OSF Hospital in Urbana.
Sam was born on February 16, 1990, in Urbana during the Valentine's Day ice storm.
He is survived by his loving parents, Richard (formerly of Peoria Heights) and Kim Rice; his devoted younger brother, Zachary Rice; and his grandmother, Joan Jarzemsky. His large, extended family includes many aunts, uncles and cousins, who all loved and supported Sam.
Sam was a beautiful man with a beautiful smile and a beautiful heart. Sam was an artist with a creative, tender spirit. He did drawing, painting, gardening, woodworking and welding. He loved his dog, Luna; setting up his hammock in the pine trees; and the many vacations on Lake Michigan.
Sam attended Holy Cross Elementary School, Champaign Central High School and Parkland College. Most recently, he was employed as a house painter with Romine Painting Company.
Sam was a caring and giving person. He continued that in death through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory can be made to Gift of Hope, www.giftofhope.org; The Japan House at the University of Illinois; or Champaign County Humane Society.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 612 E. Park, Champaign. Visitation is at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the Mass, at the church. A luncheon will be held for family and friends after Mass in the Oscar Romero Parish Center. To honor Sam's gentle nature, we ask that you dress comfortably and wear something blue, Sam's favorite color and a reminder of Lake Michigan, the big lake he loved so much.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 10 to July 12, 2019