|
|
Samuel Sams
CREVE COEUR - Samuel Ivins Sams, 80, of South Roxana, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 3, 1940, in Rockford, Tennessee, the son of the late George Washington and Annis (Gurley) Sams. He married the former Linda Weaver on November 15, 1968, in Peoria, and she survives.
Other survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Carman Sams of South Roxana and Michelle and Heath Moffett of Wood River; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Derrick Sams of Herrin, Illinois, Rev. Samuel and Nikina Sams of Toledo, Ohio, Rev. Andrew and Rustina Sams of Nederland, Texas, and Joel and Ashley Sams of Maryville, Illinois; twenty-six grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two fur babies; one brother, Albert Sams; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Ivins worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections until his retirement in 2000. Ivins was a retired Pentecostal Pastor and Evangelist, an author and the former Assistant Chief of Police in Minonk, Illinois, and worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company and the Creve Coeur Police Department. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1957 to 1959.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, G.A. Sams and Dillard Sams.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice or Prostate Cancer Research Institute.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020