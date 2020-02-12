|
|
Samuel W. Taylor Sr.
CANTON - Deacon Samuel W. Taylor Sr., 59, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on August 25, 1960, in Dixon, IL, to Guy and Mary (Lercher) Taylor. They preceded him in death. He married Kathleen Blough on June 13, 1987, in Jacksonville, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Sam (Jessica Patton) Taylor Jr. of Canton, Luke (Taylor Shepard) Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, and Allison Taylor of Peoria, IL; two brothers, Virgil Taylor of Eldena, IL, and Russell (Katherine) Taylor of Jacksonville, IL; one sister, Sharon (Richard) Hemmen of Dixon; and two grandchildren, Tatum and Nya.
Sam was a graduate of Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL, where he completed his BS degree in Business & Communications and was a member of the PI PI RHO Literary Society. Sam retired from the Department of Corrections in 2012 after twenty-five years and devoted the rest of his life to serving the Lord. He was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Catholic Church on May 19, 2012, and served at St. Mary's in Canton, where he was also a member. He was avidly involved in the church's food pantry and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Sam was a passionate fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Cubs. He also adamantly enjoyed the many voyages he made to Walt Disney World with his loving family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Kyle Rudolph's End Zone Charity through the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.
To view Sam's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020