|
|
Sandra Casey
MORTON - Sandra K. Casey, 71, of Morton passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Sandra was born on November 10, 1948, in Peoria to Harley and Mary (Allen) Hartter. She married Peter Casey on February 19, 1966, in Moline, Ill. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Brian Casey of Peoria, Keith Casey of Washington and Ryan Casey of Morton; three grandchildren, Vincent Casey of Peoria, Aidan Casey of Morton and Rylan Casey of Morton; one brother, Bill Hartter of Washington; and one sister, Diana (Mike) Kessler of Shirley, Ill. Sandra is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents; one infant brother, Keith Hartter; one sister-in-law, Karen Hartter; and one brother-in-law, Robert Casey.
Sandra worked and retired from Proctor Hospital in Peoria and was a follower of the Lutheran faith.
She was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Morton Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019