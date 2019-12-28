|
Sandra Close
PEORIA - Sandra Close 69, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
Her memorial service will be on Jan. 3, 2020, at Living Waters Church, 7229 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614. Visitation will be at 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m.
She was born on July 31, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, to Robert and Helen (Mitzi) Close. She attended Richwoods High School in Peoria. She retired from Kroger Corporation, where she was a baker for several stores in the Peoria area. Sandra was most happy when working out at her gym and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking vacations with family and friends, listening to a variety of music, the Chicago Cubs and a good cup of coffee. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ and died knowing she was going to be re-united with loved ones she so dearly missed.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, David Lipkin of Phoenix AZ; children, Jeff (Jamie) Bennington of Metamora, IL, and Jennifer Butler of Anthem AZ; 7 grandchildren, Reily Shawgo of Champaign, IL, Dakota Bennington of Peoria IL, Noah Bennington and Molly Bennington of Metamora, Illinois, and Eli Butler, Sophia Butler and Lydia Butler of Anthem, Arizona; sister, Diana Bennington of Heyworth, IL; and brother, Robert Close Jr. of MIchigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen (Mitzi) Close; and sister, Bonnie Painter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019