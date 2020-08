Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Evans

PEORIA - Sandra Jean Evans 78, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at home with family.

Cremation rites have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 1pm at the upper gazebo at Lutheran Cemetery. There will be no repast per Sandra's wishes.



