Sandra Fussner
WASHINGTON - Sandra Kay Fussner, 79, of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 28, 2020.
She was born in Mendota, IL, to Pete and Marie Melzer Merkle in August of 1941. They both preceded her in death. Sande married Don E. Fussner on December 26, 1959. He survives. Together, they raised four sons, all surviving; Randy and Beth Fussner of East Peoria, Jim and Stephanie Fussner of Washington, Bob Fussner of Peoria and Joseph and Laurie Fussner of Low Point. Sande is also survived by her only sibling, her brother, Pete and Marlene Merkle of Chillicothe; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
When her boys were young, Sande was active in the Loucks School Mother's Club in Peoria. She managed the Proper Pan store in the Metro Center and then worked for many years at Famous-Barr/Macy's in the Northwoods Mall.
Sande lived her life within the Catholic faith and raised her family with those same beliefs. She was administered Last Rites by family friend, Fr. Don Levitt of Moline.
Cremation has been accorded by Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington and a private celebration of life has been planned for the family. Sande can be honored by donating to your personal church in her name or by supporting Dementia research at support.americanbrainfoundation.org
