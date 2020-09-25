1/1
Sandra J. Barry
1941 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Sandra J. Barry, 79, of Washington, IL passed away at 3:48 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on September 7, 1941 in Peoria, IL to Robert W. and Helen (Sipes) Thompson. She married Ronald E. Barry on November 1, 1958 in Carlinville, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald of Washington; son, Todd (Sue) Barry of Leander, Texas; daughter, Kim Wade of Washington; grandchildren, Jonathon Barry, Ethan Barry, Courtney Mills, and Trey Wade; eleven great-grandchildren; and step-brothers, Royal Duncan and Art Hunt. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Nathan Barry.
Sandra had worked in the registration department at ICC and was in Avon sales for many years. Her favorite color was purple and she enjoyed oil painting, gardening and flowers, sewing, crocheting, and the art of Old English Smocking. She was a former member of the Smocking Art Guild. Sandra loved going to the mountains with the Snowy Mountain Range in Wyoming being her favorite to explore. Sandra loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
OCT
2
Interment
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
