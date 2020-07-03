Sandra J. Berchtold
PEKIN -- Sandra J. Berchtold, 79, of Pekin passed away at 6:31 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.
Sandra was born November 26, 1940 in Pekin to Ferd and Louisa (Berra) Bonnette. She married Howard Berchtold on June 7, 1958, he passed May 11, 2017.
Also preceding her in death are her parents, and one sister, Linda Ennis.
She is survived by two sons, William (Vicki) Berchtold of Pekin, Brian (Gina) Berchtold of Groveland; two daughters, Bonnie (Ken) Goodwin, Becky (Jason) Joiner both of Pekin; one brother, Tony (Jan) Bonnette of Creve Coeur and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sandra enjoyed quilting and sewing. Her greatest enjoyment was camping and going on cruises with family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pekin.
Sandra worked at Bonnette's Shop, Pekin Hospital and last working at B & G Billing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation will be accorded after services. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.
Sandra's family requests that memorial gifts be designated to First Baptist Church.
