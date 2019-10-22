Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 2
110 E. McClure Ave.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Sandra Jean Lewis Perry Stanard


1967 - 2019
Sandra Jean Lewis Perry Stanard Obituary
Sandra Jean Lewis Perry Stanard
TRIVOLI - Sandra Jean Lewis Perry Stanard, 52, of Trivoli, IL, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
Sandra was born on June 6, 1967, in Brunswick, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her three children.
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 2, 110 E. McClure Ave., Peoria, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
