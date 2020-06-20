Sandra K. Christy
Sandra K. Christy
BRIMFIELD – Sandra K. "Sandy" Christy, 78, of Brimfield, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:56 a.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Please visit www.haskellfuneral.com for complete obituary information and to leave an online condolence for Sandy's family.
There will be no public services at this time. Because of the compassionate care Sandy received, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
