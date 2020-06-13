Sandra K. Grieves
BRYANT - Sandra K. Grieves, 79, of Bryant, Illinois, passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Sandra was born on April 11, 1941, in Peoria to Howard and Mary Pelz Miller. She married Eddie Carpenter and he preceded her in death. She then married Quentin "Bud" Dunlevy on March 4, 1979, in Peoria and he preceded her in death on December 10, 1999. She later married Bill Grieves and he died in March of 2008.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, James Boughton; two brothers, Robert Miller and Gary Miller; and one sister, Linda Lou Miller.
Sandra was devoted to her family and is survived by her children, Christina Kay Carpenter of Villa Grove, IL, Timothy Edward (Diane) Carpenter of Ottawa, James Carpenter of Peoria, Bill (Brenda) Carpenter of Peoria, John Carpenter of Peoria and Amanda (Brandon) Tindall of Canton; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one sister, Janice Boughton of Peoria.
Sandra was her own entrepreneur and was a jack of all trades. She enjoyed being outdoors and working in her garden. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, snowmobiling and her yearly motorcycle ride with son, Bill.
Sandra was a member of Maples Mill United Methodist Church in Lewistown.
Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Parkview Cemetery, with the Reverend Judy Doyle officiating.
Memorials may be made to Maples Mill United Methodist Church, 22015 E. County Highway 8, Lewistown, IL 61542.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.