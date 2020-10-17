Sandra Kay Behm
PEORIA - Sandra Kay Behm, 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on the morning of Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was met with open arms at Heaven's gates by her husband, Clifford "Butch" Behm Jr.; her sister, Gracie; and her parents.
She was born on May 10, 1945, to Charles and Betty Isonhart. She married Clifford Behm Jr. on April 2, 1965, and they had a storybook marriage. She is survived by her sisters, Rosie and Patti; her brothers, Charlie and Tommy; and her four sons, Clifford (Kayla), Michael (Tammy Whitehouse), Steven (Dawn Brackney) and Timothy (Cathy). Sandra and Clifford created a beautiful family with an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
The family has teased each other for years over who is her true favorite (I think she told us all we were), but we know that title belonged to her dog, Chico.
Sandra worked at the local 7/11 "Quick Shop" for years before opening her own cleaning company. She retired after several years of hard work to spend more time with her ever growing family. Her best day was a day at lake fishing with her husband, Clifford, or making memories with her grandkids.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Peoria. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering directly following the services.
You can view Sandra's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
