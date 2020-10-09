Sandra Kay (Ashley) Fisher

PEORIA - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Fisher, a former Peoria resident, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020 in St. Cloud, Fla., at the age 79.

Sandy was born March 24, 1941 in Peoria IL. She is survived by her husband Clarence "Butch" Fisher, of 59 years. Sandy and Butch were married April 12, 1961. Sandy is survived by her three children Tim Fisher, St. Cloud, FL. Mike Fisher Kissimmee FL. Madie Fisher Zilke St Cloud, FL. Along with their spouses Christina Fisher, Rachel Fisher, and Kenneth Zilke. Sandy had 9 grandchildren, Luke, Zak, Tyler, Jake, Colette, Jared, Jordan, Kendra and Kaleb, and 8 Great Grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Oct. 14, 2020 at Life Church located at 2269 Partin Settlement Rd. Kissimmee FL 34744 starting at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store