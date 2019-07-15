|
Sandra L. Belden
WEST PEORIA - Sandra L. Belden, 71, of West Peoria passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on February 5, 1948, in Peoria to Charles and Lacona (Hatcher) Bayard Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina M. (Moices) Contreras of Glasford and Terri Hughes of Peoria; grandchildren, David Contreras, Esteban Contreras, Nicolas Contreras, Brandi Belden and Makalia Hughes; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Cora and Cooper; siblings, Charles Bayard Jr., Susan (Floyd) Force, Ted (Cheryl) Bayard and Elizabeth Cisneros; 3 step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was known to many others as Grandma and Aunt. She was loved by all. She worked in Directory Assistance at Illinois Bell, retiring in 2010. Sandra was the president and longtime member of the Peoria Area Telephone Retirees. She loved to read and help others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Daniel J. Belden.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019