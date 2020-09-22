Sandra L. (Jester) Harris

TRIVOLI - Sandra L. (Jester) Harris of Trivoli passed peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 73.

Sandy was born on November 7, 1946, to parents, Robert Jester (deceased) and Norma Jester (deceased). A graduate of Manual High School, Sandy and her family lived for a short time in East Peoria before moving to the countryside, near Trivoli, where she would happily stay for almost 50 years. There, she gathered friends and family for crisp fall nights around giant bonfires or muggy spring mornings marching through the woods looking for morels. When her home wasn't surrounded by joyous voices, she loved the peace and quiet that came from living in the country. Even after her beloved husband, Charles "Chuck," passed in 2013, she continued to cherish tending to the land they called home.

She was a devoted sister to Charlotte Kalb, Nadine Roscum, Mary Button (deceased) and Connie Jester (deceased). She was a loving mother of three sons, Randy Button (Melissa) of Eldersburg, MD, Bob Harris of Hanna City, IL, and Brian Harris (Theresa) of Indianapolis, IN; and a proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren, Randy Button, Mary Button, Alexandria Button, Kimberly Button, David Button, Megan Button and Mackenzie Button, and 1 great-grandchild, Madison Higgs. She was loved, and she will be missed.

A celebration of her life will be planned by the family in the Spring of 2021.



