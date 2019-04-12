|
|
Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity
PEORIA — Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity, 67, of Peoria passed away at 11:05 AM on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria. She was born on January 25, 1952, in Peoria to Douglas G. and Lois M. (Siebenthal) Kirkwood. She is survived by her father of Peoria; one sister, Diane Peck, and one nephew, Aaron Peck, both of Moline, IL; three children, Tyler Magarity of Plantation, Florida, Travis (Anne) Magarity of Rockford, IL, and Tonya Magarity of Washington, D.C.; and four grandchildren, Ava, John, Julia, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sandy held a variety of administrative assistant positions in the Peoria area. She enjoyed the simple things in life, including shopping, socializing, and the outdoors. Sandy was a strong and courageous woman who loved and was immensely proud of her family. Her warm spirit will be greatly missed, but there is comfort in knowing that she is with God now.
A visitation with the family will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service in Peoria. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Pastor Gary Webb will officiate. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 5019 N. Executive Drive, Peoria, IL 61614, or to Illinois CancerCare, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019