Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Sandra Magarity
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Magarity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity Obituary
Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity
PEORIA — Sandra L. "Sandy" Magarity, 67, of Peoria passed away at 11:05 AM on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria. She was born on January 25, 1952, in Peoria to Douglas G. and Lois M. (Siebenthal) Kirkwood. She is survived by her father of Peoria; one sister, Diane Peck, and one nephew, Aaron Peck, both of Moline, IL; three children, Tyler Magarity of Plantation, Florida, Travis (Anne) Magarity of Rockford, IL, and Tonya Magarity of Washington, D.C.; and four grandchildren, Ava, John, Julia, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sandy held a variety of administrative assistant positions in the Peoria area. She enjoyed the simple things in life, including shopping, socializing, and the outdoors. Sandy was a strong and courageous woman who loved and was immensely proud of her family. Her warm spirit will be greatly missed, but there is comfort in knowing that she is with God now.
A visitation with the family will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service in Peoria. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Pastor Gary Webb will officiate. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 5019 N. Executive Drive, Peoria, IL 61614, or to Illinois CancerCare, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now