Sandra Marie Manning
1940 - 2020
METAMORA - Sandra Marie (DeSelms) Manning, 80, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Snyder Village Healthcare Center in Metamora, IL.
Sandra was born in Peoria, IL on September 23, 1940, to Hershel and Loretta (Hefton) DeSelms and was a graduate of Richwoods High School.
Sandra retired from the Woodford County, IL Clerk's Office in 1999, then from the Yuma County, AZ Clerk's Office in 2004. She was very active in church and especially loved singing in the choir, serving lastly at Cornerstone Baptist Church of Sauhuarita, AZ, then at Germantown Hills Baptist Church of Germantown Hills, IL. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cross-stitching and loved doing puzzles of all kinds.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Leslie (John) Leonard of Sauhuarita, AZ, Amy (Rex) Richard of Mackinaw, IL, and Mary (Robert) Moreland of Varna, IL; grandchildren, Natalie, Jeremiah, Caleb, Josiah, Ava and Judah; sister-in-law, Virginia DeSelms; and nephews, Chris (Colleen) DeSelms and Jim (Susan) DeSelms.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Loretta; older brother, Robert; nephew, Rob; and her son, Sgt. David Manning.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with service immediately following on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Mason Funeral Home in Germantown Hills, IL, with the Reverend John Leonard officiating. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holt International Children's Services, 270 Remington Boulevard, Suite D, Bolingbrook, IL 60440. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mason Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
Mason Funeral Home
