The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
Sandra Mary "Sandy" Rapp


1958 - 2020
Sandra Mary "Sandy" Rapp Obituary
Sandra Mary "Sandy" Rapp
PEORIA - Sandra "Sandy" Mary Rapp of Peoria, IL, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer.
Born in Kinsman, IL, to Louis and Loisanne O'Connell on September 9, 1958, Sandy learned the value of hard work on the family farm while excelling at school to earn a Nursing Degree at St. Francis College of Nursing in 1980. Sandy's penchant for hard work continued throughout her career as an ER nurse at St. Francis and Proctor, an organ donation coordinator at Red Cross, and as a mental health advocate at OSF, in which she helped save hundreds of lives in Central Illinois over the course of her career.
Sandy was married in 1982 to Emerson Rapp Jr. and had two children, D'Arcy and ER. Sandy also knew how to live life to the fullest and would enjoy in her spare time beach and ocean vacations with her family, reading, crafting with her grandchildren, as well as her Etsy following, and enjoying anything Irish, whether it be the music, food or art. Sandy relished travel and her sister reunions to Chicago and to the theater.
Proceeding her in death was her father, Louis O'Connell.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Emerson Rapp Jr.; daughter, D'Arcy (Eric) Haeusser; son, Emerson (Briana) Rapp III; brothers, Daniel O'Connell, Kevin (LaDonna) O'Connell and Paul (Kathleen) O'Connell; sisters, Connie (Steve) Vaughn and Kelly (Gerry) Johnson; mother, Loisanne O'Connell; and 8 grandchildren, Leah, Benedict, Lillian, Eleanor, Louisa, Alexandra, David and Adele.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Her funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle. Monsignor Jason Gray will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Red Cross Services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
