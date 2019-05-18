|
Sandra Rachel
CASTLETON - Sandra G. Rachel, 75, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Castleton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Gifford, IL.
Sandy was born on December 16, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to parents, George and Marcella DeLong.
She is survived by Dale, her husband of 53 years; daughters, Susie (Rob) Baker and Stacy Rachel; granddaughters, Spencer and Parker Baker; and uncle, Jack DeLong.
Sandy was raised in Castleton, IL, where she met her husband, Dale, at the age of ten, and later married him on August 1, 1965, in Bradford, IL. She earned a degree in home economics from Western Illinois University and became a home economics teacher.
Sandy was very passionate about the things that she enjoyed. She collected Fenton Art Glass and Westmoreland Glass and proudly displayed her vast collection in her home. She had a green thumb and loved having her beautiful flower garden. Taking photos and preserving memories were important to her. Cooking holiday meals and wrapping presents were things in which she took pride, and she was known for her creative gift wrapping and bow making. Sandy enjoyed watching westerns, doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her family and making cupcakes with her granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation for Sandy will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, on Wednesday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at Danville National Cemetery at a later date.
Please join her family in sharing photos, videos and memories on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019