Sandra Widger
MACOMB - Sandra Kay (Cook) Widger, 83, of Macomb, formerly of Peoria and Canton, IL, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Macomb.
She was born on September 6, 1936, in London Mills, IL, to Russell and Estellene (George) Cook. She married James Widger on April 8, 1953. They later divorced, but remained friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, David; and a daughter, Susan.
Sandra is survived by her children, Kendall (Gloria) Widger of Jacksboro, TX, Michael (Alex) Widger of Emporia, KS, Lisa (Melissa) Reyes of Moline, Sam (Nancy) Widger of Beecher, Sherry (Kevin) Banninga of Macomb, Joe Widger of Jacksboro, TX, Melanie (Matt) Barnes of Valdosta, GA, Tom (Kelli) Widger of Geneseo and Doug (Heather) Widger of Colona; grandchildren, Matthew Dallefeld, Sarah Reyes, James Reyes, Tony Reyes, Steven Campos, Sarah Gates, Tyler Widger, Brandon Widger, Cletus Widger, Samuel Widger, Justin Barnes, Nathan Barnes, Ryan Barnes, Luke Widger, Nick Widger, Markus Widger, Jacob Widger, Kaylin Widger and Jonathan Widger; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Garry Cook and Jimmy Cook; sisters, Sharon Merriman and Nancy Watters; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra worked at Nimmo Hardware in Peoria for many years until her retirement. She was of the Catholic faith. She was a hard-working, kind-hearted and generous person who loved her family dearly.
Services will be held at a later date. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.