Sandy Bogner
HENRY - Sandy Jean Bogner, 71, of Henry passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 1:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Home in Lacon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 513 Carroll St., Henry. Rosary will be recited at 4:30 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Home Activity Account or S.A.M.S. Rescue in Hanna City, IL.
Sandy was born on July 2, 1947, in Springfield, IL, to Jane (Newell) Page. She married Mike Bogner on August 17, 1974, in Chillicothe, IL. He survives in Henry.
Also surviving are her daughter, Hollie (Scott) Altpeter of Elmwood; and one grandson, Andrew Altpeter.
Her mother; one brother, Ken Page; and one sister, Linda Page, preceded her in death.
Sandy was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, St. Mary's Church, in Henry, its Altar and Rosary Society and the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sandy was a homemaker, a waitress for 16 years, and later was the Activity Director at St. Joseph Home for over 16 years. She was retired form St. Joseph.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019