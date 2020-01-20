Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Sandy K. Spore


1936 - 2020
Sandy K. Spore Obituary
Sandy K. Spore
PEORIA - Sandra K. "Sandy" Spore, 83, of Peoria passed away at 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was born on February 4, 1936, in Peoria, a daughter of Paul O. and Alene May (Von Almen) Penny. She married Dewey C. Spore in February of 1956 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2006, in Peoria.
Surviving are four children, Linda (Jan Paul) Peavler of Peoria, Tim (Teresa) Spore of Edelstein, Jeff Spore of Peoria and Heidi (Tony) Case of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Greg Peavler, Tiffany McMillan, Trent Peavler, Nicole Spore and Zachary Case; and four great-grandchildren, Dakota Altorfer, Michael McMillan, Noelle McMillan and Sophia Michael.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Paulette Hunt.
Sandy worked as a respiratory therapist for OSF St. Francis Hospital for many years. She was a former member of the former Arcadia Ave. Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Sandy's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. The Rev. Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be left for Sandy's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
